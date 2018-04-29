POL local production up by 10.26% in eight months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):The production of petroleum products witnessed 10.26 percent increase

during eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year as compared to

the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the petroleum products

that contributed in positive growth included motor spirits, output of which

grew by 15.60 percent during the period under review.

The production of High Speed Diesel grew by 11.09 percent, Diesel oil by 27.34

percent while the output of Furnace oil witnessed growth of 5.01 percent.

Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 17.02 percent,

Solvent Naphtha by 8.48 percent, while the production of LPG increased by 39.49

percent.

The petroleum products that witnessed negative growth in production included jet

fuel, output of which decreased by 1.78 percent, Kerosene oil 13.96 percent,

while the production of lubricating oil declined by 16.41 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of petroleum products increased by

16.28percent during the month of February 2018 against the production of same

month of last year.