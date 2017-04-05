POA to hold sports events under development and peace programme

LAHORE, Apr 5 (APP): Pakistan Olympic Association following the decision of the United Nations General Assembly is holding a series of sports event for development and peace programme and will organise sports events in Peshawar this month.

The first of such programme was held at Government College University (GCU), Lahore with the collaboration of Ravian’s Health and Sports Society last month on the occasion of International Day of Sports, the power of sports for the human development and peace was highlighted and the sports were regarded as a catalyst for social change by the eminent speakers like President POA, Lt Gen ® Syed Arif Hasan, Vice Chancellor GCU, Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob (Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation) and Shaukat Javed (Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball), said a spokesman of POA while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

In the second programme at Peshawar the competitions in Badminton

and Karate are being organized between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and FATA teams, he said.

“The Organizing Committee has been constituted consisting of office bearers of Badminton and Karate Associations under the Chairmanship of Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President POA and President KPK Olympic Association to organize the International Day for Sports, Development and Peace in a befitting manner”, he said.

“We do hope that the programme will create sufficient awareness on the contributions, power and force of sports for development and peace. Simultaneously a race will be organized at GCU, Lahore on the same day at GCU by the said Society”, he added.