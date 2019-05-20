LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has congregated Tayyab Ikram on becoming a member of the Olympic Solidarity Commission.

Tayyab, a Pakistani national, has been associated with the development of Olympic Movement and in particular international hockey.

The IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission is one of the most vibrant arms of the International Olympic Committee in the development and promotion of Olympic Movement across the globe, he said here on Monday.

“We, the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan, wish him the best for their successful endeavors in the Olympic Movement and in particular in their newly assigned roles,” said POA chief.