POA offers felicitation on Independence Day

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP):President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt-Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan offered heartiest felicitations to the Pakistani nation on the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

“Indeed this remarkable day summons the nation to pledge its commitment and determination for the sake of Pakistan to make it the greatest nation in the coming times,” said POA Chief here on Monday.

He said that POA, on this jubilant day, reiterates its commitment for promotion and development of peace through sport in Pakistan by engaging youth in the positive activities of sports.