LAHORE, May 28 (APP):President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has greeted secretary, Pakistan Badminton Association, Wajid Ali, on his election as the chair of the Standing Committee for Development of Badminton Asia.

“We are delighted to share the successful election of Wajid Ali, which speaks volume of his contribution to badminton in Pakistan,” said POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, here on Tuesday. Wajid was elected at a meeting of Badminton Asia at Nanning China.

Wajid has been associated with the sports of badminton for decades and his transformation from an extraordinary athlete to a successful leader is a great example of athletes career transition. He has also remained the chairman of Athletes Commission of POA.

“The entire Olympic family congratulates Wajid over this great achievement and wish him all the success in his national and international endeavours,” said POA secretary.