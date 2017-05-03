POA greets Maria on her induction in IOC commission

LAHORE, May 3 (APP): President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan,Secretary, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and the entire Olympic family is delighted to learn that Ms. Maria Toorpakai Wazir has been taken on the IOC Women and Sports Commission which is a great honour for the country.

“We sincerely hope that she will deliver the same way as she has been

performing on the Squash Court and be a Role Model for Pakistani Athletes” said Secretary POA here on Wednesday adding “We wish her every success in her coveted position and pray for her good health and improved mental abilities with imaginative ideas”.