LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association and the entire

Olympic family have greeted President POA Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan

on his re election as Vice President of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)

at the General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asia held in Bangkok Sunday.

Syed Arif Hasan, Vice President OCA is one of the five zonal Vice Presidents of OCA and he has been elected unopposed for the South Asian zone which comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said Secretary ,POA , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here. “It was under his dynamic leadership, that the Olympic Movement of Pakistan secured autonomy as is envisaged in the Olympic Charter,” he said adding “POA President was very recently also conferred the highest