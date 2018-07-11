POA condoles the demise of Haroon Bilour

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):President, Pakistan Olympic Association and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Vice president, KP Olympic Association, Haroon Bilour, who fell victim of the terrorist attack at Peshawar.

Haroon Bilour was a daring personality and hailed from Political Family with his father as a renowned politician and businessman. Late Haroon rendered services for the cause of sports in KP Olympic Association, said a spokesman of the POA here on Wednesday.

“May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength & courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss,”he added.