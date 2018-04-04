POA celebrating international day of sports for development,peace

LAHORE, Apr 04 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association is celebrating the ‘International Day of Sport for Development and Peace’ here on April 6.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University at its main campus, said d a spokesman of the POA on Wednesday.

“The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) is an annual celebration that highlights and promotes the power of sport as a catalyst for social change in all corners of the world. Since 2014, following a decision by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, (In its Resolution (A/RES/67/296) the IDSDP is being celebrated each year on 6 April, creating a historical link to the first modern Olympic Games in 1896”, he said.

He said on this esteemed occasion Manzoorul Hassan (Hockey Olympian) and Ms Eesha Khan (Swimmer) will share their views on ‘Peace through Sports and the Spirit of Olympism’ with students of Beaconhouse National University.

“Peace Walk and White Card Showing ceremony will also be held as a symbolic demonstration to show solidarity with the international campaign of peace through sports. The Message of the President of the POA be read out during the celebrations,” said the spokesman.

Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, Vice President POA/ Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation/Member OCA Rules Committee will be the chief guest on the occasion and Zaeem Yaqoob Khan, Director Students Affairs & External Relations BNU will be the guest of honor.

Office bearers and Member Executive Committee of the POA, President and Secretaries of the National Sports Federations, Services and Departments, Olympians, National Sports dignitaries will also grace this occasion.