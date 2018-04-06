POA celebrates international day of sports

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association celebrated the ‘International Day of Sport for Development and Peace’ here on Friday in collaboration with Beaconhouse National University.

IDSDP is an annual celebration that highlights and promotes the power of sport as a catalyst for social change in all corners of the world. This event is completely in line with the strategic road map of Olympic Agenda 2020 and is also an attempt to fulfill the SDGs established in the UN Agenda 2030.

Ms Ada Jaffery, Deputy Secretary Women & Sports Commission, POA read the message of the President on behalf of Lt-Gen (Retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA as he is currently attending the Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast in Australia.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Vice President POA Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Member OCA Peace through Sports Committee was Chief Guest whereas Shahid Hafiz Kardar, Vice Chancellor, Beaconhouse National University and Zaeem Yaqoob Khan, Executive Director Students Affairs & External Relations BNU were the Guests of Honor. They appreciated POA’s efforts for promoting peace through sports and thanked the President POA and Muhammad Khalid Mahmood for this institutional collaboration and were enthusiastic for future collaborations with POA.

Manzoor ul Hassan , a former hockey Olympian and Ms Eesha Khan, a former swimmer and IOC Certified Coach , being keynote speaker shared their views on “Peace through Sports and the Spirit of Olympian” as well as their personal sporting experience with students. Peace Walk and White Card symbolic demonstration was also held to show solidarity with the International Campaigns.

Office bearers and Member Executive Committee of the POA, President and Secretaries of the National Sports Federations, Services and Departments and National Sports dignitaries (stationed at Lahore) also attendedthis occasion.

Muhammad Jahangir, Chairman Organizing Committee IDSDP 2018 concluded the event with Vote of thanks especially acknowledging the distinguished guests, volunteers, athletes and students.