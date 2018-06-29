POA announces Olympic Day theme

LAHORE, Jun 29 (APP):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has announced the theme for the Olympic Day 2018 as

‘Plant Preserve Plant’ as part of celebrations on the Olympic Day here on Saturday.

Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, leading the Olympic Movement of Pakistan for

the cause of environment sustainability for which he has advised the Olympic Family to make any workable ideas permanent feature of their promotional plans to create a conducive, healthy and

pollution-free environment not only for the athletes but to further the campaign to attain a pollution-free Pakistan so we can contribute for the crucial cause of environmental sustainability to

build and preserve a green future for Pakistani children.

The Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic

Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris. The goal was to promote participation in sport

across the globe regardless of age, gender/athletic ability.

In this context, Pakistan Olympic Association is organizing sports activities during the celebration

of the Olympic day at WAPDA Sports Complex.

These activities include, Olympic Day Run/ Walk (Children/ youth/ young and old), meeting with Olympians and medallists, basketball, Handball, Karate, Swimming, Table Tennis Volleyball and

Wrestling Exhibition matches.

Shaukat Javed, Provincial Minister, Home Department, Sports and Public Prosecution who is also the Vice President POA/Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball will the chief guest on the occasion.