PNSC All Pak ranking badminton tournament commenced

LAHORE, March 28 (APP)- A heavy programme was gone through on the opening day of the 3rd PNSC All Pakistan Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Nishter Park Sports Gymnasium here on Tuesday.

More than 200 male and female players drawn from all over the country are participating in the premier badminton activity. A number of matches were decided in different events on the opening day tournament.

Mian Muhammad Munir (MPA) Chairman HR Sports Board Punjab inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Badminton Federation for taking measures for the promotion of the sports.

Results of Men Singles First Round:

Aaon Abbas (Wapda) beat Gohar Azam (Punjab) by 9-21, 21-16 , 21-15, Soban Jamil (Punjab) beat Danyal Ali (NBP) by 13-21, 21-15, 21-12, Tahir Khan (Police) beat Muhammad Ijaz (NBP) by 21-9, 13-21 , 21-15. Atique Chaudhry (Wapda) beat Uaakeph Khan (KRL) by 21-12 , 21-17, Fazal Rehman (KPK) beat Muteeb (Army) by 21-12, 21-13, Arslan Khan (SNGPL) beat Abdul Basit (Army) by 21-12 , 21-19, Ahmad Tariq (SNGPL) beat Sabir Hanif (NPB) by 12-21, 21, 16 ,21-14, Faizan Ahmad (Wapda) beat Waqas Zahid (Wapda) by 21-19, 19-21, 21-19, Raja Husnain (Punjab) beat Ali Rauf Mughal (Punjab) by 21-16 ,

21-12, Shahmeer Iftikhar (Punjab) beat Shujaat Ali Khan (Islamabad) by 21-14 , 21-18, Mohammad Waqas Ahmad (Wapda) beat Mohtism Jamil (Panbjab) by 21-13, 21-13, Ali Chishti (Islamabad) beat Talha Khalid (SNGPL) by 21-14, 24-22, Sheroz (Punjab) beat Hayyat Ullah (Police) by 21-12, 21-8, Adeel (Army) beat Ali Nawab (Punjab) by 21-16, 21-14, Ahsan Asif (Wapda) beat Nadeem Sarwar (Punjab) by 21-18 ,21-17, Tayyab beat Sherazi by 21-15, 18-21 ,23-21, Waqas Ahmad (Wapda) beat Mohammad Masood (Police) by 21-12, 21-18, Muqeet (Punjab) beat Uzair Khan (KPK) by 21-6, 21-8.

Results of Women Singles First Round:

Asma beat Yasmeen Shahzadi by 21-4 and 21-6, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Misbah Fatimah by 21-4 and 21-6.