PNS Zulfiquar reaches Singapore for international Maritime exhibition

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Pakistan Naval Ship PNS Zulfiquar, commanded by Captain Faisal Javeed Sheikh has docked at the Republic of Singapore from Colombo to take part in the International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX) Asia- 2017.

According to the High Commission of Pakistan Singapore, the IMDEX is

part of a series of events planned by the Singapore Navy to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar is the pioneer ship of the sword Class,

F-22P Frigate Project. The steel cutting of the ship was held on 10 Oct 2006. The keel of the ship was laid on July 24, 2007 and was subsequently launched on April 7, 2008 for sea trails.

The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors and carries

a Z9EC helicopter.

The F-22P Project encompassed construction of 3 frigates in China while the fourth one was constructed at the Karachi Shipyard.

Pakistan Navy ships make routine port calls on the ports of friendly

countries. Pakistan and Singapore enjoy cordial relations. The two countries are celebrating 50 years of establishment their bilateral relations.

A number of activities of mutual interest are planned between the two

navies during the visit, including a reception on board the PNS Zulfiquar on 17th May 2017.

The war ship will sail on to Maldives on May 19th, 2017.