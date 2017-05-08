PNS Tippu Sultan visits Jeddah (KSA)

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan (DDG-185) with an embarked helicopter arrived at Port Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a four days goodwill visit.

According to a message received here Monday, the ship engaged in

conducting Maritime Security Operations including Anti Piracy with an aim to render support to international community to make Sea Lines of Communication secure for seafarers.

Upon arrival, Commanding Officer Captain Raja Rizwan Javed PN along with Naval and Air Attache Group Captain Arshad Mukhtar called in Western Fleet Commander to exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

The Commanding Officer and Officers from the crew also visited Consulate of Pakistan, KSA on the invitation of Consul General, Shehryar Akbar Khan.