PNS KHAIBAR, PMSAS ZHOB visited Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) KHAIBAR and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship (PMSS) ZHOB visited Kuwait to enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies.

Commodore Muhammad Saleem was the Mission Commander of the flotilla whereas the visit was part of Overseas Deployment of Pakistan Navy Ships to the Arabian Gulf, said a press release issued by the Directorate of Public Relations Pakistan Navy-PN here Monday.