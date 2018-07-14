PNS ASLAT visits Algieria, conducts naval drills

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) ASLAT visited Port Algiers, Algeria as part of overseas deployment to Mediterranean and European countries.

According to a press release issued by Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy (PN), this was the first ever visit by a PN Ship to Algeria.

Prior entry into the territorial waters of Algeria, Algerian Coast Guard Patrol Craft ARNAB (P-378) and DENEB (P-334) escorted PN Ship till the Port.

Moreover, Defence Attaché of Pakistan, Brigadier Shahzad Iftikhar Bhatti along with Algerian Navy Liaison Officer boarded the ship at sea.

Upon arrival at Port, PNS ASLAT was warmly welcomed in a traditional naval manner. The ship was received by Colonel Azroulsghi, Commander Algiers Naval Base, along with Muhammad Tariq, 2nd Secretary Embassy of Pakistan, Algeria.

Wide media coverage by Algerian Navy Media team along with aerial coverage through military helicopters was undertaken upon the ship’s entry into port.

PNS ASLAT Port Call to Algiers, Algeria was fully capitalized in terms of professional and social interactions with host country.

PN delegation headed by Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi held meetings with Brigadier General Samah Zineddine, Commander Central Maritime Region Algerian Navy, Brigadier General Karboua Mourad, Chief of Operations HQ Algerian Navy and Ambassador of Pakistan, lmran Yawar.

The PN Delegation also visited Algerian Naval Academy and was warmly welcomed by the Commandant.

The main event of the visit was a reception dinner hosted onboard on first day of ship’s arrival which was attended by large number of guests. Brigadier General Samah Zineddine, Commander Central Maritime Region Algerian Navy was the chief guest.

Director External Relations Algerian MoD, Director South Asia MoFA Algeria and Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Japan, Libya, Mexico, Poland and Sweden attended the dinner.

Defence Attaches of China, Hungary, Japan, Mali and Russia, officers from Algerian Navy, Army and prominent local community members were also present.

Naval Exercises at sea comprising tactical manoeuvres, communication exercises or drills and Maritime Interdiction Operations procedures between PNS ASLAT and Algerian Navy Ship RAIS KORFOU were also conducted to enhance interoperability and to share each other’s experience.

PNS ASLAT visit to Algeria will play a vital role to support diplomatic and military ties between two countries. It is believed that the goodwill generated through PNS ASLAT visit to Algiers will go a long way in enhancing Pakistan’s Foreign policy objectives and will provide impetus to existing bonds of friendship and brotherhood between two important Muslim countries.