PNS ASLAT hosts reception dinner at Portsmouth UK

LONDON, Jul 21 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to United Kingdom has reiterated that Pakistan

Navy Ship ASLAT’s path breaking port call to United Kingdom (UK) would go a

long way in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a reception dinner

hosted by PNS ASLAT at Portsmouth UK the other day.

The event received a gratifying response and was attended by large

number of guests.

The 2nd Sea Lord of UK, Vice Admiral Anthony Radakin graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), UK’s Trade Enoy

for Pakistan, Rehman Chishti MP, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Representatives of UK

Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and UK MoD, Commander Portsmouth Flotilla

and Defence Attaches of various countries attended the dinner, a statement of Pakistan

High Commission issued here said.

A large Royal Navy, Army and Air Force presence was also witnessed on the occasion.

During his welcome address Mission Commander Commodore of Pakistan Navy Muhammad

Faisal Abbasi SI(M) highlighted that Seafarers have been and continue to play key

role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between nations through naval diplomacy.

He applauded that our visit to United Kingdom is aimed at enhancing

interoperability and foster Navy to Navy relations.

He mentioned that Port Call followed by bilateral Pakistan Navy (PN) – Royal Navy (RN)

naval exercise is a clear manifestation of our deep rooted relationship.

While addressing, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner highlighted that Pakistan

and UK have historical association and maintain cordial relations.

Pakistan and UK enjoy strong political, diplomatic, economic and military ties.

The High Commissioner reiterated that PNS ASLAT’s path breaking Port Call to UK will

go a long way in strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan.

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Anthony Radakin while addressing, mentioned that

PN and RN have been operating with each other since long as both have been active

participants in Multinational Coalition Operations.

He appreciated efforts made by Pakistan Navy towards combating security

threats in Maritime domain and applauded professional competence of men.

He highlighted that British Ships acquired from Royal Navy have been maintained,

well integrated into PN Fleet and operationally utilized in a far better way.

He wished to see PN Ships visiting UK frequently and with less time gap in future.