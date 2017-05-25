PNCA to produce a stage play “Panja Shikanja”

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) is producing a stage play “Panja Shikanja”.

The play is written and directed by CE/Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah.

“Panja Shikanja” is a symbolic play, portraying our society in a very interesting way.

For the character of “Billi” a Cat, the team is searching for a talented, enthusiastic theatre related female individual to do justice to the character.

For further information PNCA team can be contacted on 051-9208810, 03224486732.