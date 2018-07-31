PNCA to present stage play ‘Panja Shikanja’ on Aug 16

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):The stage play “Panja Shikanja” would be presented at auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on August 16.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah scripted and directed the drama is also playing the leading role in the drama as Badshah Salamat.

He told APP that the play is hilariously funny complemented by interesting music, dances, dramatic sets, innovative costumes and special effects.

“PNCA is committed to theatrical entertainment in Islamabad by bringing together the best talent of stage in Pakistan” Jamal Shah, DG PNCA addded.

Wang Shan who plays the role of a Chinese doll in the drama said that it is a great experience working with Pakistani artists who are extremely talented. They act naturally like they are born artists. Comparing Chinese theater with Pakistani theater,

Ms. Shan said that Pakistani artists are more spontaneous-more dynamic while Chinese are more rigid culturally as they follow rules more strictly.