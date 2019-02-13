PNCA to pay tribute to Ustaad Baray Fateh Ali Khan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):In order to pay tribute, Pakistan National Council for Arts (PNCA) here on Saturday will commemorate the 2nd death anniversary of Ustaad Baray Fateh Ali Khan.

The event will be organised in collaboration with Mausikaar Welfare Trust and PNCA.

Ustaad Baray Fateh Ali Khan, a celebrated singer from the Patiala Gharana, was born in Patiala in 1935. At the age of 12, he and his elder brother Amanat Ali Khan became the Maharaja’s selected singers at the court.