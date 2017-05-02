PNCA to pay tribute to a living legend, singer Zarsanga

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) would organize special event to appreciate the services of a legend folk Pashtu singer Zarsanga on Thursday.

Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah, folk Singer Zarsanga, senior officials of PNCA and a large number of people from different walks of life would attend the event.

An offical of PNCA lauding the contrabution of the Pushtu folk artist for her services to Pashtu folk music.

Known as the ‘Queen of Pashtu Folk’, Zarsanga is considered to

be a force in folk heritage who defied odds to conquer her erroneous homeland and win the hearts of many.

Zarsanga belonged to a nomadic tribe called Kutanree which travels between Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar. She married a fellow nomad, Malla Jan, and has four children.

Zarsanga known as the desert queen of Pushto music, performed in USA, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, UAE, Iraq and many other countries.

Renowned Punjabi folk singer Laila Jutti lauded PNCA for organizing a special event to pay tribute to a living folk legend singer Zarsanga.

She said that such events would encourage the new talent to work with more passion and spirit. She said that Zarsanga is a big name in folk singing.