PNCA to organize theatre festival

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) is organizing National Theatre Festival 2017
from July 25th till August 12th.
The festival is being held in connection with the 70 years of
Pakistan Independence day celebrations.
The objective of the festival is to foster healthy theatrical
activities by providing a National platform to the leading theatre
groups in the country.
An official of PNCA said that entries to the festival are
warmly welcomed from Theatre groups from all over the country.
