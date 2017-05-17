PNCA to organize ‘Summer Art Camp’ from June 5

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) would organize its annual ‘Summer Art Camp’ for children

under age of 6 to 16 years from June 5 to August 30.

During art classes students would be given training of

painting, music key board playing and singing, calligraphy, drama,

puppet making, photography and sculpture.

An official of PNCA told APP that the classes would daily held

from 10 am to 12 noon, adding that fee is Rs.5,000 full package.

He said that for further information, parents can contact on

051-9205389. He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive

programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic

skill building and exploration capacity for students.

He further said that the classes will continue for six weeks

with an aim of engaging students in positive and healthy activities

during their summer vacations.