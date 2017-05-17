ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) would organize its annual ‘Summer Art Camp’ for children
under age of 6 to 16 years from June 5 to August 30.
During art classes students would be given training of
painting, music key board playing and singing, calligraphy, drama,
puppet making, photography and sculpture.
An official of PNCA told APP that the classes would daily held
from 10 am to 12 noon, adding that fee is Rs.5,000 full package.
He said that for further information, parents can contact on
051-9205389. He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive
programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic
skill building and exploration capacity for students.
He further said that the classes will continue for six weeks
with an aim of engaging students in positive and healthy activities
during their summer vacations.
PNCA to organize ‘Summer Art Camp’ from June 5
ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts