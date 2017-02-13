PNCA to organize stage play “Jungle Mangal” from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a two-day stage play “Jungle Mangle” from February 14 to 16 at PNCA Auditorium.

An official of PNCA told APP that the stage play is part of PNCA s activities to introduce the trend of theater in the twin cities and promote the concept of thoughtful theater.

He said that the play ‘Jungle Mangal’, is written by Dr. Fouzi Farooq.

The stage plays an important role in highlighting and resolving social issues with correction of society through humour, thoughtful and artistic expressions, PNCA official said.

He said that stage drama is a strong medium of education which plays an important role in transforming the societies with reflection and identification of social evils.

Besides giving quality entertainment the event will also promote healthy activities among the youngsters and revive the concept of theater in the twin cities with theme of promoting peace love and harmony.