PNCA to organize special event in honour of Film Star Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a special event in honour of legendary film star Mustafa Qureshi on Friday at PNCA Auditorium.

Renowned personalities of show biz including Film Director Syed Noor, Bahar Begum, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Samina Ahmed, Robina Qureshi and Director General PNCA Syed Jamal will participate in the function.

The speakers will highlight the life and work of Mustafa Qureshi.