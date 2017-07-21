PNCA to organize photo exhibition in first week of August

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): A photo exhibition would be held at
National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)
to coincide the Independence Day Celebrations at first week of
August.
The theme chosen is ” Land, Life and People of Pakistan”. The
objective is to showcase the photo images of our most celebrated
photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the
audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of our beloved
country.
An official of PNCA said that “We are expecting five most
recent images, complementing the above theme in 16″x24” size by
every participant who is likely to enter the exhibition.
He said that to maintain the quality of the exhibition a panel
of technical experts is constituted to select the exhibits from the
entries received.
