PNCA to organize photo exhibition in first week of August

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): A photo exhibition would be held at

National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

to coincide the Independence Day Celebrations at first week of

August.

The theme chosen is ” Land, Life and People of Pakistan”. The

objective is to showcase the photo images of our most celebrated

photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the

audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of our beloved

country.

An official of PNCA said that “We are expecting five most

recent images, complementing the above theme in 16″x24” size by

every participant who is likely to enter the exhibition.

He said that to maintain the quality of the exhibition a panel

of technical experts is constituted to select the exhibits from the

entries received.