PNCA to organize National Exhibition in August

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a 9th National Exhibitions 2017 coincide with Independence Day celebrations in month of August.

PNCA is organizing a series of exhibitions representing all provinces.

The exhibitions will have historic context with reference to land, life and people of Pakistan and will culminate into National Exhibition which is being revived after a long time, an official of PNCA told APP.

“Following are the titles of exhibitions From Mehergarh to Quetta,

From Harappa to Lahore via Katas, From Akra to Peshawar via TakhtBai, From Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Makli, Silk Rout through Karakorum and from Takhtbai to Islamabad,” he siad.

He said that the above curatorial context may be treated as a broad,

flexible and gentle reference which need not be imposed onto the diversity of artistic expression.

All Exhibitions will be curated by leading curators and the National

Exhibition will be a joint curatorial exercise based on a selection of works from provincial exhibitions, showcasing the wonderful diversity and potential of Pakistani art.