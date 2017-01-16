ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) would organize a musical evening “Bathak” featuring Pashto
and Cholistani singers on January 18.
According to PNCA officials, the folk artists from Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area would perform in the musical evening.
He said that a large number of people from twin cities of
Islamabad and Rawalpindi would also attend the “Bathak”.
He said that the event aimed to promote the classical music of
the country.
He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses of classical
music to educate the young talent from across the country.
PNCA to organize musical evening “Bathak”
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts