PNCA to organize miniature exhibition titled “Ustad Shagird”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize miniature exhibition titled “Ustad Shagird” on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on August 14.

The exhibition would represent the land, life, people and the cultural diversity of Pakistan which culminate into grand Independence Day Cultural show by Pakistanis and Chinese artists at PNCA Auditorium.

The exhibition includes works of renowned artists from all over Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Punjab and Sindh.

Over the years the art scene in Pakistan has evolved within and beyond the traditional ways of practice of art making and looking at art.

The contemporary art scene over the last three decades have changed dramatically because the artists have remained alert to the rapidly changing socio political landscape hence the contemporary expression appear to be informed by authentic socio-political dialogue and contemporary aesthetic challenges.

The contemporary art from Pakistan have lately witnessed a few very significant international breakthroughs that has put Pakistani art in a respectable and sought-after slot internationally.

The art institutions in this regard have played an integral part in grooming new talent, equipped with intimate knowledge and tools (both traditional and contemporary) who are producing works of high caliber alongside their established counterparts and continuously making the realm of art more exciting.

It is hoped that the work will generate dialogue, discussion and creative discourse as the purpose of this exhibition is to stimulate the artist’s mind, open new horizons and promote arts and culture through this national platform.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would also organize a photographic exhibition on the occasion of Independence Day.