PNCA to organize Mega Musical Night on Aug 13

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) would organize a mega Musical Night on August 13 in
connection with the 70th Independence Day celebrations.
The event includes musical performances representing colors of
Pakistan along with performance by Turkish artists, an official of
PNCA told APP.
He said that Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists
and performers will take part in the mega musical night.
He said that the event will be held in Pakistan National
Council of the Arts (PNCA) Auditorium.
He said that top singers from all four provinces including
Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would also participate in
the music night and present famous national songs to entertain the
visitors of PNCA.
He said that PNCA has chalked out month-long programmes to
commemorate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with all fervour.
