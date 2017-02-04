PNCA to organize Kashmiri Folk Culture show on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan has scheduled a programme of Kashmiri Lok Geet and Dances in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The event would be held at PNCA auditorium, F-5/1, Islamabad.

The folk artists from Azad Jammu Kashmir would perform on the occasion.

The artists of PNCA would also present folk dances of Kashmir.