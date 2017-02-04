ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)
in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan has scheduled a programme of Kashmiri Lok Geet and Dances in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.
The event would be held at PNCA auditorium, F-5/1, Islamabad.
The folk artists from Azad Jammu Kashmir would perform on the occasion.
The artists of PNCA would also present folk dances of Kashmir.
PNCA to organize Kashmiri Folk Culture show on Feb 5
