PNCA to organize Kashmiri Folk Culture show on Feb 5

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)
in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan has scheduled a programme of Kashmiri Lok Geet and Dances in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.
The event would be held at PNCA auditorium, F-5/1, Islamabad.
The folk artists from Azad Jammu Kashmir would perform on the occasion.
The artists of PNCA would also present folk dances of Kashmir.

