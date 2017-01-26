PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has planed to record the changing scenarios of the China

Pakistan Econmoc Corridor (CPEC) Route creatively by organizing a

“Cultural Caravan” in collaboration with Chinese Counterparts.

The Cultural Caravan will comprise sixteen experts in Film

Making, Painting, Music, Photography and Choreography, an official

of PNCA said.

He said that the Cultural Caravan will travel from China to

Gwadar, Pakistan making stops at points of special interest.

New vitality gained by the famous Silk Route after becoming

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fresh vistas of progress and

prosperity have opened.

PNCA invited professionals in the fields mentioned above to

become participating part of the Caravan. Those interested may send

their portfolios to PNCA.