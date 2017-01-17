PNCA to organize a workshop on “filmmaking” tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a one-day introductory workshop on “Filmmaking” on Wednesday.

PNCA in this regard has invited the young film makers and producers to

participant in the workshop.

The experts will educate the participants on the subject and will also disclose the way to participate in the Festival De Film Locarno in August this year.

Certificates would also be distributed among the participants.