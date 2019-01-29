PNCA to hold 3-day exhibition on Woodcut, Batik paintings

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):A three-day exhibition of Woodcut and Batik paintings by renowned artist, painter, graphic designer, decorator, photographer, Tasneem Shahzad will be opened here on Wednesday(Tomorrow) at Pakistan National Council for Arts (PNCA).

The artist, Tasneem Shahzad did his diploma from Fine Arts Department Peshawar University Pakistan in 1972, and after that he did his bachelors from Fine Arts Department Peshawar University, Pakistan in 1997.