PNCA to establish National Film Academy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is in the process of building a `National Film Academy’, a `National Music Academy’, as well as a `National Institute for Performing Arts’.

An official of PNCA told APP that Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah also plans to set up cinema screens within the Academy for revenue generation to make PNCA self-earning organization.

He further said that PNCA has initiated the idea of youth clubs for music, theatre, performing arts and dance.

He said that PNCA aims to play a critical role in the revival of art in Pakistan by positioning itself as a hub for the promotion art and culture.

He said that PNCA is also trying to expand PNCA’s resources.

Currently, PNCA is entirely reliant on government grants to supports its activities.

“We are looking into options to include the corporate sector to sponsor our events. Also, we want to develop our own assets.” he said