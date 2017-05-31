PNCA Summer Art Camp to start on June 5

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): The Summer Art Camp of Pakistan
National Council of Arts (PNCA) would start on June 5 to engage
students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their
summer vacations.
Over 100 students from various educational institutions of the
twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in
different fields of visual and performing arts during the three-
month art camp.
Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes
arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for
boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the
official said.
During art classes students under age of 6 to 16 years would
be given training of painting, music keyboard playing and singing,
calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.
The classes would daily held from 10 am to 12 noon, adding
that fee is Rs 5,000 full package.
He said that for further information, parents can contact on
051-9205389.
He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive
programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic
skill building and exploration capacity for students.
