PNCA screens historical Uzbek film “Islam Khuja”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Office of the Mayor of Islamabad screened Historical Movie “Islam Khuja” here late Monday at PNCA Auditorium.

The film highlights the events from the Khorezm Kingdom, at the end of 19th and the beginning of 20th Century. The story of the film revolves around the investigation of a young researcher on the mysterious death of the Great Prime Minister Islam Khuja, who served as the last Khiva Khan (King).