PNCA screens French movie on human jealousy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The Cine Club of Alliance Francaise and Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) screened French movie “Jalouse” here late Wednesday featuring human jealousy in a thought provoking way.

The film revolves around the story of an elegant literature professor who becomes bitterly jealous of her daughter’s youth and beauty. As her newfound jealousy spirals out of control, friends, neighbors and colleagues become the target of her sour grapes.