PNCA promoting arts, culture to build robust ecosystem for artists: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is working to promote arts and culture of the country with an aim to build a robust arts ecosystem supporting the artists.

Talking to APP Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah said a holistic and integrated cluster development approach was initiated to develop the arts and culture.

He said that dedicated teams were established to champion the performing, visual and literary art forms, adding that these team worked on the entire value chain from seeding arts start-ups, grooming talents, developing arts groups and arts businesses, to internationalization.

“This total approach allows each art form to blossom independently with its own focus on specific areas of opportunity, and cultivate new areas for long-terms growth and sustainability,” he said.

Syed Jamal Shah said that the Council was structured into two major divisions: Visual Arts Division and Performing Arts Division. He said that its focused on four key strategic thrusts: Nurturing and developing the arts; Stimulating broader and sophisticated demand by audience; Developing capacity and resources; and Facilitating internationalization and enhancing global connectivity.

“In developing artistic talent,, the Council provides support through training, arts housing, commissioning of work and overseas touring”, he said.

Director General PNCA said that major festivals and arts shows are organized to showcase the best of local and international artists. He said that new talents are identified and developed through music and writing competition.

To build new audience and broaden arts participation, the Council engages the wider community in the arts through outreach programmes targeted at different sectors of the population, he said.