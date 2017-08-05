PNCA organizes special performance of instrumentalists

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) on Saturday evening organized special performance of
instrumentalists in connection with Independence Day.
Renowned instrumentalists entertained the audience with famous
National songs here at PNCA auditorium.
Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that celebration of
Independence Day reflects the vigor of the nation.
He said that ghazals and geet night will take place on Sunday
August 6. He said that PNCA has scheduled special programmes in
connection with 70th Independence Day.
Jamal Shah said that the culture of all federating units would
be presented to showcase the harmony and diversity of all parts of
the country.
He said we have prepared special programmes for the children
as well. Through different segments Pakistan’s stories would be told
to the children so that they could learn the objectives of having a
separate country.
Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers
will take part in the mega musical night will on Sunday August 13 at
the PNCA auditorium.
The two week long film-making workshop will commence on August
16 at 10 am. The 2-day long children festival will begin on August
15. The attractions will include national songs competition,
tableaus, speech contest, magic show and certificate distribution
ceremony.
