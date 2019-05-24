ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Renowned Qawwals Sher Ali and Mehr Ali performed here at “Qawwali night”, organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The qawwal party lead by young qawwali maestros gave the message of love, peace and harmony through music.

Speaking on the occasion, PNCA Director General Jamal Shah said that qawwals spread the message of Islam in the entire subcontinent. “Islam is a religion of love and peace and has been misinterpreted by some” he added.

He said qawwali follows a specific process in which one starts with singing. In this psychological state the song is received in a manner that is not unlike standard forms of musical expression. The words are sung and then repeatedly with variations intended to bring out deeper meanings of the lyrics.

Sher Ali and Mehr Ali Qawwal – performed Hamd, Naat Manqabat Ali Ali Mola Ali Mola Ali Ali and Shama Pe Gaiyan, Allah Jaane Ve Mahi,and Dhamal.

Harmonium, Tabla, Dholak, Sarangi, Saringda, and Rabab, are common instruments in qawwali, with a simple clapping of the hands to support the singing being a popular motif.

PNCA made the night memorable for a huge crowd of Qawali lovers with their electrifying