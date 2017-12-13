PNCA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad for women

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday arranged Mehfil-e-Milad for women in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Renowned female Naatkhwans of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Sobiya, Iram Nazakat, Anum Nazakat, Zuhra Abassi and others presented Hamd-o-Naat and offered Darood o Salam.

Religious scholar’s highlighted different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) with special emphasize on the philosophy of love for humanity and dignity and stressed for adherence to the commandments of Quran and Hadith to overcome the present day problems.

The prayers were also offered for the progress, prosperity and peace in the country. A large number of female from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the Mehfil-e-Milad.

The participants lauded PNCA for organizing special Mehfil-e-Milad for the women of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.