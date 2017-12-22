PNCA organizes a Tableau competition

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):A tableau competition was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) among children in connection with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Day celebrations.

The competition was aimed to highlight the life, struggle, commitment to the Father of the Nation with the aim to acquaint the young generation with history of freedom struggle and sacrifices of our elders.

The event was conducted by Children Art Workshop section of PNCA. The young performers paid rich tribute to great leaders and his wisdom dedication, struggle, faith and commitment to the creation of Pakistan.

They stressed for following the life ad sayings of Quaid for making Pakistan prospers and strong in their performances.

In this connection a National Song Competition and Puppet Show would be organized on December 23rd at 10:00am.

All winners of these competitions will perform in a Mega Show to be held on 25th December, 2017.