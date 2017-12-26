PNCA organizes a painting competition among students

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday organized a painting competition among students on

the theme ‘Hamara Quaid, aur Quaid Ka Pakistan’ in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

Day celebrations.

PNCA is working for the promotion of arts and young generation and artists are provided opportunities to

express their talent and views through colour and brushes, acting, singing etc, said senior officials of

PNCA.

Students of various schools of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the competition.

They produced beautiful portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah depicting the struggle and life

of great leader.

Idea behind the competition was to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali

Jinnah. The best three paintings were declared winners of the competition.