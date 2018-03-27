PNCA to organize six-month music classes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced to organize a six-month music classes’ for budding artists and students.

An official of PNCA told APP that training will be imparted in singing, keyboard, guitar and violin playing.

He said the admission forms can be obtained from the PNCA office, Plot No 5, Sector 5/1, Islamabad during office hours or it can be downloaded from website, www.pnca.org.pk. The six months course will be conducted by renowned musicians at PNCA.

He said PNCA has scheduled various courses of classical music to educate the young talent from across the country.

“Music classes would be comprised of three courses including vocal music violin, guitar and key board, being held three days a week with the duration of two hours,” he said.

On completion of course, the certificates will be distributed among the participants.

These courses not only explore the hidden talent of the children and youngsters but also provide them a platform to practice their creative skills with the guidance of master artisans.

Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah said the majority of our talented youth could not explore their hidden abilities until they get a better platform regarding their field. This effort will give birth to many visual and performing artists who will prove their skills in future and add their name to the art scenes of the country, he added.

Amateur artist and students from various academic institutions of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are invited to participate in the workshops.