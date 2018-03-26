PNCA to organize Pakistan Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled a day-long Pakistan Day celebrations on March 27 at PNCA Auditorium for students of various educational institutions.

The day-long programmes includes on tableau, speech competition, puppet show and skits.

The programs will focus on serving the fun lovers as informative entertainment through visual narration of historical moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said an official of PNCA.

Cultural shows comprising folk and regional dances will portray the traditions of all the provinces and capture the glimpses of rich cultural heritage of the country.