PNCA to organize Madiha Gohar condolence reference on May 3

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to organize a reference to remember founder of

Ajoka Theatre Madiha Gauhr on May 3.

Renowned writers, actors, directors and human activists including Kishwar Naheed ,Shahid Mehmood Nadeem , Kanwal Naseer,Faryal Gohar, Indu Mitha Tahira Abdullah, Dr.Fozia Saeed , Zaheer Bhatti, Dr. Inamul Haq Jawed Nargis Rasheed and Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah will shed

light on the life of Madiha Gauhar and her role for promotion of serious theatre and human dignity at

home and abroad.