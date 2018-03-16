PNCA to organise puppet show on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange a puppet show for children on Saturday here at PNCA auditorium.

According to a PNCA official, the puppet show was a regular feature of the Council, which aimed at providing education and entertainment to the children.

Many common social problems are highlighted in the shows in order to create awareness, better civic sense and patriotism among the audience, he added.