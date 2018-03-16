Culture & Heritage 
Views: 112

PNCA to organise puppet show on Saturday

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, March 16 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange a puppet show for children on Saturday here at PNCA auditorium.
According to a PNCA official, the puppet show was a regular feature of the Council, which aimed at providing education and entertainment to the children.
Many common social problems are highlighted in the shows in order to create awareness, better civic sense and patriotism among the audience, he added.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links