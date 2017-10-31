PNCA offices to be opened soon in G-B, KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would soon establish its offices in Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province to promote cultural activities at provincial level.

Addressing the participants at on-going month-long National Theatre Festival Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that country needs to expand the infrastructure of the arts to accommodate cultural and arts activities at district level across Pakistan.

“A plan is being chalked out to establish national performing arts centre housing three stage play theatre halls and three cinema screens,” he said.

He said hopefully the centre would be functional by the next year. The federal government is also working on a similar plan to establish a music academy in Islamabad.

Jamal Shah said PNCA also planning to develop a national orchestra and a music group along with the National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) to promote cultural diplomacy across the globe.

Talking about National Theatre Festival, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said as many as 45 plays would be staged to coincide with the 45th anniversary of the PNCA. All leading theatre groups from countrywide are participating in the annual feature of the national organization mandated to promote the culture and arts.

He said art plays key role in advancing the life itself, and the PNCA is putting every bit of its efforts to consolidate the cultural synergy of the provinces and other federating units of the country to assemble the bouquet of culture.