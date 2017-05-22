PNCA invites entries from students for ‘Summer Art Camp’

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) has invited entries from students for its annual ‘Summer Art

Camp’ to be started from June 5 to August 30.

During art classes students under age of 6 to 16 years would be given training of painting, music key board playing and singing, calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.

An official of PNCA told APP that the classes would daily held from 10 am to 12 noon, adding that fee is Rs 5,000 full package.

He said that for further information, parents can contact on 051-9205389. He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive

programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic

skill building and exploration capacity for students.

He further said that the classes will continue for six weeks with an aim of engaging students in positive and healthy activities during their summer vacations.

The parents demanded that the fee of the Summer Art Camp being

arranged by PNCA should be decreased in order to make it affordable

for them.